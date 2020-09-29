Education department launches investigation as NGO and UDM support family
Eastern Cape teachers accused of beating pregnant matric pupil
Six teachers have been accused of taking turns to beat a matric pupil because she was pregnant.
The teachers from Nzululwazi High School in KwaBhaca allegedly used a stick to strike the pupil, 26, repeatedly on her hands...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.