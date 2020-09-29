Education department launches investigation as NGO and UDM support family

Eastern Cape teachers accused of beating pregnant matric pupil

PREMIUM

Six teachers have been accused of taking turns to beat a matric pupil because she was pregnant.



The teachers from Nzululwazi High School in KwaBhaca allegedly used a stick to strike the pupil, 26, repeatedly on her hands...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.