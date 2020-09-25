SA drops to 10th for Covid-19 cases as Argentina's infections surge

SA has dropped to 10th position on the Worldometers ranking of countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as the cumulative number of infections in SA sits at 667,049 and the death toll at 16,283, according to statistics released by health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday.

The number of new infections has been steadily declining, with the country recording fewer than 10,000 in the past week.

Mkhize said the number of recoveries was now 595,916, which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4,102,162.

Worldometers tracks the spread of the pandemic daily in 213 countries and territories.