Sharks flyhalf predicts physical game against star-studded opponents

Bulls will try to slow us down, says Bosch

PREMIUM

It will be a game of cut and thrust when the Sharks face the Bulls at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria on Saturday, Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch has predicted.



Professional rugby returns to SA in Pretoria with all four Super Rugby franchises taking part in a double-header behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.