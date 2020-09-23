Man jailed for murder of his girlfriend and 11-month-old child

The Kimberley high court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to two life terms for the murder of his girlfriend and their 11-month-old daughter.

Michael Pieterson was also sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice.

“Pieterson was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend Kantsi Mokgele and the little baby Neo Mokgele,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

“After killing them, he burnt them and dumped their remains in the veld near Windsorton. They were found by a passerby, burnt beyond recognition [and] hidden under trees in May 2019.”

Prosecutor Ronewa Makhaga argued in court that Pieterson had inflicted horrid injuries on the deceased before killing them.