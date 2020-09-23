UN Security Council must include more African nations: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his address to the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to renew his push for the reform of the multilateral body's Security Council, saying its current composition is at odds with today's realities.

Delivering a pre-recorded message to the virtual sitting of the 75th UNGA, Ramaphosa said Pretoria was still campaigning for the inclusion of more African countries as permanent members of the Security Council.

The council has only five countries as permanent members and 10 more as rotating non-members, with SA currently serving its second year as an elected non-permanent member.

The five permanent members are China, Russia, the US, France and the UK.

But Ramaphosa told the UN meeting on Tuesday that in a rapidly changing world, this current arrangement needed to be changed on an urgent basis.