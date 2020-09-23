'Eventually we will open up, but we can’t do it all at once': Fikile Mbalula on international travel list

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the list of countries South Africans can travel to once international borders are open will be based on a “differentiated approach”.

The new restrictions on international travel for business, leisure and other travel with take effect from October 1. Travellers will be allowed to travel into and out of SA from countries deemed less “high risk” for Covid-19.

Mbalula told eNCA that the government will put more emphasis on international travel measures to avoid the possible resurgence of Covid-19 during the holiday season. He said the list of countries will be formulated on a country-by-country basis, adding that travelling to high-risk countries will be considered at a later stage, based on its coronavirus infections.

Mbalula said the government will adopt the same approach that was used before the country went into level 5 lockdown, with each country categorised as high-risk or low-risk for travel.

“The list will be based on a differentiated approach,” said Mbalula. “Eventually we will open up but we can’t do it all at once, like 'boom!' This is especially the case for international travel, where we can have people move from one city and one country to the other with this infection.”

He said the list will be published later this week and will be based on science and research.