Video about 'kidnapping of woman' at shopping centre is fake news — police

No woman was kidnapped at gunpoint at Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand on Tuesday, provincial police have confirmed.

This comes after a man took to social media and claimed he had just witnessed the kidnapping of a woman in front of her children. The post was shared on social media and portrayed as an incident of human trafficking.

“I just experienced the shock of my life. I am in the parking lot at Boulders Shopping Centre and I literally locked myself in the car. There was a lady parked next to me and two guys came in a [Volkswagen] Tiguan R-line and took guns and pointed at everyone. I ran for my life.

“They took a lady, an old person, and they left the children. They took the lady and put her in the white Tiguan R-line with tinted windows. Guys this thing is real. The children are crying and they don’t know where their mother went to,” the man said in a video.

He claimed police were on the scene to take statements from eyewitnesses.