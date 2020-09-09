Buy booze legally, alcohol industry appeals to SA

The alcohol industry says closing the tax leakage from the illicit alcohol trade is critical for SA's post-lockdown economic recovery.

This comes after SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter expressed concern that it could take years to dismantle the criminal networks that entrenched themselves as a result of the ban on the sale of alcohol during earlier stages of the Covid-19 lockdown, Bloomberg reports.

Sibani Mngadi, spokesperson for the alcohol industry, said “the closing of tax leakages and efficient collection of revenue is one of the key priorities for the country’s economic recovery.

The alcohol industry is committed to working with Sars to find solutions to the problem of illicit trade, which poses a mutual revenue risk for government and the industry.”