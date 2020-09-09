Bust-up over radio station branding campaign

A Nelson Mandela Bay design entrepreneur and radio station Umhlobo Wenene FM are at odds over a branding campaign which the designer says is based on a proposal rejected by them in 2017.

Mzwamadoda Mvimbeli, 28, said on Tuesday he was determined to pursue the matter until justice was done.

“They rejected my project three years ago but now they have implemented it and sidelined my company’s participation.

“It is unfair and uncalled for.”

Mvimbeli said former public protector Thuli Madonsela had seen his aggrieved tweets about the matter and referred him to her foundation for possible legal assistance.

He e-mailed the foundation and spokesperson Brian Dlamini said in an e-mailed response seen by The Herald that the designer’s request would be evaluated.

Umhlobo Wenene has rejected the designer’s claim, meanwhile, and has called on him to come forward with any proof of what he is claiming.

Mvimbeli said he first approached Umhlobo Wenene in February 2017 with the branding proposal but was told they could not take it on.

He refined it and contacted them again, and on October 13 of that year had a meeting with the station’s management team at the SABC, he said.

“My idea was each programme would have its own identity and we would put the presenters of the different programmes onto merchandise like T-shirts.

“They asked various questions and I answered them.

“I suggested the possibility of getting listeners involved by asking them to submit designs.

“I talked about how they could use Instagram to attract the young people.

“Once again the concept was rejected.

“Now, in 2020, the concept has been run nationwide as part of Umhlobo Wenene’s 60th anniversary.”

Mvimbeli said when he became aware of the campaign being flighted by the station he had contacted them and reminded them about his proposal.

He also requested that they furnish him with the minutes of the October 2017 meeting but this had not been done.

Mvimbeli is also the author of a children’s book about environmental responsibility and climate change titled The Dream City, which was published in 2018.