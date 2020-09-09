Eastern Cape council hired hitmen - report
An explosive report has lifted the lid on how taxpayers in a rural Eastern Cape municipality allegedly footed a R1.2m salary bill for 15 alleged hitmen hired to protect politicians, officials and a service provider.
The shocking findings are contained in a disputed co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) report that investigated fraud, corruption and maladministration at Ingquza Hill municipality between 2018 and 2019...
