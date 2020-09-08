Bhisho wants Covid rules eased to allow for traditional ceremonies

The Eastern Cape provincial government will request the National Coronavirus Command Council to further ease lockdown regulations to allow people to conduct traditional ceremonies.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane made the announcement in Hogsback on Tuesday during his weekly press briefing, saying engagement was under way to open up the initiation season.

Mabuyane said Bhisho did not want to expose initiates to Covid-19 but was looking into the matter.

“The pressure is there,” he said.

“We’re being questioned almost on a daily basis by people wanting to conduct their rituals and traditional ceremonies, more especially now during Heritage Month.”

Mabuyane said though there was pressure, he was happy because no youngsters had lost their lives due to the lockdown rules prohibiting traditional ceremonies.