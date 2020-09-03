Tears and heartache as community gathers for Nateniël Julies memorial

Just over a week since teenager Nateniël Julies was gunned down, the community of Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, gathered to pay tribute to the boy on Thursday night.

Julies, 16, who suffered with Down syndrome, was shot and killed on Wednesday last week.

Three police officers are facing charges of murder relating to his death.

Julies was allegedly gunned down while holding only a packet of biscuits while he danced to the pulsating blue lights cast across Hillbrow Flats by the police van.

His death sparked a wave of protest action that saw the suburb placed on lockdown for two days before the officers linked to the slaying were arrested.

On Thursday night, residents gathered in their droves in the parking lot of the flat, while the sounds of gospel music rose into the night sky.