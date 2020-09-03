Stage 3 load-shedding for Friday

Power utility Eskom will implement stage 3 load-shedding on Friday, as the weather improves and demand decreases.

“Due to reduced demand and the much improved weather, Eskom will reduce load-shedding to stage 3 starting at 8am to 10pm,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility said load-shedding would continue into the weekend in order to replenish emergency generation reserves.

“The system remains unreliable and vulnerable and Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load-shedding should there be any further developments.”