ANC is Accused No 1 in corruption outrage — Ramaphosa

“Today, the ANC and its leaders stand accused of corruption. The ANC may not stand alone in the dock, but it does stand as Accused No 1.”

This was said by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a hard-hitting seven-page letter addressed to ANC members on Sunday.

The letter comes as reports on the looting of millions of rand meant to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 are published daily.

“This is the stark reality that we must now confront,” Ramaphosa said.

He called on ANC members to make this the turning point in the fight against corruption, saying the movement and the country were facing one of the greatest challenges since the advent of democracy.

He reflected on and acknowledged the growing anger of ordinary South Africans over the corruption allegations, saying the anger was justified.