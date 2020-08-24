Oldest surviving steam locomotive driver recalls golden era

Hannes “Pietie” Pieterse, 91, hoisted himself into the cab of the Apple Express, put a steady hand on the whistle and beamed for the cameras.

SA’s oldest steam surviving steam locomotive driver is dapper and spry, ever-punctual and the hiss and toot-toot of an iron horse transports him to another world.

Pieterse, who was hosted by the Apple Express team at their sheds in Hume Valley at the weekend to celebrate his birthday, was a steam locomotive driver for 35 years and once piloted former president Jim Fouche in the famous white train now housed in the Outeniqua Transport Museum in George.

Pieterse grew up in Sidwell and would spend his afternoons after school at the Sydenham railway yard watching locomotives and Spoornet staff coming and going, he recalled.

“I was crazy about trains. My family was full of uncles and cousins who were train drivers so it was a natural thing for me.”

In 1947, when he finished school, he got a job as a cleaner in the yards and it was during that time that King George VI and Queen Elizabeth visited SA.

They passed through Port Elizabeth and, though he never glimpsed the royal couple, he remembered how the trains were looking especially shiny that day with convicts being brought down from St Alban’s to add muscle-power.

After that he became an assistant fireman and then fireman, which was back-breaking work, he said.

“The Garatt locomotives were the main-killers because they had huge fire boxes. We used to shovel four tons of coal just from Port Elizabeth to Graaff-Reinet.”

One day he got the opportunity to do the locomotive driver’s course at Railway College in Esselen Park in Johannesburg.

When he got his qualification, he returned to the Eastern Cape, where he began plying the broad gauge Port Elizabeth-Cookhouse and Port Elizabeth-Klipplaat-Graaff Reinet lines, carrying first cargo and then passengers.

It was a wonderful job, he said.

“It was exciting. You were proud to be at the helm of a machine like that.

“When we stopped for water for the boiler at Glen Connor the passengers used to get out and together with the local townspeople they used to crowd around to see how we did things.

“When I hear the hiss of the steam and the sound of the whistle from a locomotive it takes me back.”