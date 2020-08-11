‘We will fight them on the beaches if we have to’

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned that it does not want to chase people off beaches — but it will if it has to.

In a stern statement on Tuesday, the municipality said it was concerned with the illegal influx of people to Bay beaches, saying the city would not be liable for any lives lost as there were no lifeguards working as beaches across the country remain closed.

The city closed all beaches and public amenities in March in line with the guidelines announced by co-operative governance minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The guidelines compelled the city to close all braai areas, swimming pools and other public amenities to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Disaster management boss Shane Brown said despite strict rules in place, many residents were now overcrowding the beaches or engaging in illegal gatherings along the beach.

“Covid-19 is not over, this new influx that is happening [on] our beaches especially during the weekends is shocking.

“Our main concern is the overcrowding in the beaches as this means social distancing might not be adhered to and people remove their masks possibly spreading the virus around.

Minister ofThe regulations are very clear that beaches are off-limits except for fishermen.

“In Durban police officers had to chase people off the beach. We don’t want to get to that point but if people continue, our law enforcement officers will take action against them.

“We are already seeing a decline in the number of [Covid-19] infections and we certainly do not want to have a second wave of infections simply because we are careless in our actions.

“The second wave could be worse than the first one,” Brown said.

Brown said it should be noted social gatherings were still prohibited under level 3 except for funerals and professional non-contact sports matches, without spectators.

Religious institutions are allowed to hold services, workplaces are open for work purposes and auctions are also allowed. However, all gatherings are limited to 50 people or less and adherence to social distancing and health protocols were imperative, he said.

“If residents fail to comply with the national regulations, an enforcement officer may order everyone at the gathering to disperse [and] if residents refuse to disperse, the law enforcement officer may take appropriate action including arrests or detention,” he said.

NMBM would like to highlight that the following places and premises are closed to the public and gatherings at these places are prohibited:

“The beaches, resorts and events management sub directorate is appealing to residents to co-operate with the authorities and to not disregard the regulations as the fight against Covid-19 is not over yet,” the statement said.

— HeraldLIVE