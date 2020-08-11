Services almost back to normal after strike, says Tshwane municipality

The provision of municipal services in Tshwane is slowly returning to normal, says the municipality.

This is after some employees who were not on strike were able to return to work at the weekend to reduce the backlog in service interruptions.

Tshwane residents endured a three-week period of service interruptions, which took longer to restore after the strike.

However, the city tabled a proposal to the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) — and the unions undertook to seek a mandate from their members on whether to accept the offer on the staggered payment of a previous agreement.

After the tabling of the offer, workers who were not on strike were able to return to work and start clearing the backlog.