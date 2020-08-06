Health minister Zweli Mkhize justifies unused beds in KZN as 'investment' for province

While KwaZulu-Natal prepares for a peak in Covid-19 infections, being tipped as the next epicentre in the country, health minister Zweli Mkhize has justified the number of unused beds in the province.

Mkhize, who is in the province for the next two days, conducted a doorstop visit to Richmond Hospital in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Thursday.

What was previously solely a TB facility, the hospital was entirely restructured and now has 95 beds, including quarantine and isolation wards.

The health department in KwaZulu-Natal benefited from a massive cash-injection to construct a number of field hospitals as well as refurbish dilapidated facilities to cope with a surge in infections.

However beds remain empty.