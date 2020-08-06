‘Our hearts are broken’: mourners bid farewell to brutally murdered family

Devastated loved ones gathered on Thursday to give a heartfelt send-off to the Brand family, brutally murdered in Hartswater in the Northern Cape.

The funeral service took place at the Noorderharts Gemeente Magogong.

Danie, 83, and Breggie Brand, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, were found dead in the Taung area.

They went missing after allegedly being attacked on their farm. Danie’s vehicle, a Nissan Micra, was found close to Taung and Elzabie's silver Mazda was found on the N18 close to Pudimoe.

While the killings were greeted with disbelief and outrage, mourners were urged not to bear anger in their hearts because it would “turn into hate”.