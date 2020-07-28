Zwide residents form neighbourhood watch after robberies spike

Criminals in masks are targeting Zwide workers early in the morning as they set off to work, residents have claimed.

As a result of the attacks, and increasing crime in the area, a neighbourhood watch has been set up.

A group of more than 60 residents formed the neighbourhood watch in June and regularly patrol the streets of Zwide to keep an eye out for criminal activity and make sure lockdown curfews are adhered to.

They also walk workers to the bus stop in the mornings to help curb crime in the area.

The Zwide Heights Neighbourhood Watch was officially launched on Monday, with municipal officials handing over equipment including torches, bibs, whistles, sanitisers and face masks.

Alimise Kayiyana, 49, said crime was becoming unbearable with criminals not only robbing people on the streets, but kicking in doors and stealing people’s appliances.

“We have a serious challenge of drugs here in Zwide.

“The criminals use [the] Dan Qeqe Stadium to smoke drugs and when they are done they cause havoc in our society,” Kayiyana said.

She said the criminals were not robbing people where they themselves lived, preferring to move into neighbouring areas to commit crime.

“We have decided as the community of Zwide to unite and beat them at their own game.

“We have divided into groups, so in all areas of Zwide there is a group of patrollers, and by doing that we believe that we are going to be able to fight these crimes,” she said.