Eon finds true calling after playing a blinder on ‘The Voice SA’

Since stepping onto The Voice SA stage and moving judges nearly to tears a year ago, Port Elizabeth singer Eon le Roux’s life has changed for the better, leading him closer to his ultimate dream.

The 29-year-old singer surprised himself when he made it to the semifinals of the TV competition and though he did not take the crown, the experience gave him the confidence to leave his job and pursue music full time.

A year after he made the bold decision, Le Roux has no regrets.

“Before auditioning for The Voice I treated singing as a hobby and sang in church or at friends’ events here and there because for some reason I didn’t have the confidence to make a career out of it.

“Since my blind audition I have learned so much more than I could have dreamed of about music,” Le Roux said.

The skills and tips he picked up from mentors, judges and fellow contestants gave Le Roux the confidence to immediately leave his job as an administrator and his network marketing business on his return to Port Elizabeth in July last year.

Following his dream meant he had to take his craft seriously and find a manager, he said.

“Pursuing music full time meant I had to change how I did things, so I got a manager who would help me put my brand out there and connect with the right people to show that I am taking my music as a job and a business now,” he said.

Now signed with ‎Coleske Artists alongside Riana Nel, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Ruhan du Toit and Karlien van Jaarsveld, Le Roux has performed on bigger stages, including the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.

Having sung at church from a young age — his father was a pastor — Le Roux initially focused on gospel music.

However, his jaw-dropping audition, in which he sang Nina Simone’s Feeling Good, paved the way into secular music.

Le Roux has since become known for delivering impressive renditions of classics such as Michael Bolton’s When a Man Loves A Woman, John Legend’s Ordinary People and End of the Road by Boyz II Men.

His blind audition is the moment that changed his life, he said.