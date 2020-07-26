Two robbery suspects shot dead inside church, another escapes

Two robbery suspects were shot dead inside a church in Wierdapark, Centurion, while a third suspect escaped after using a getaway car parked outside the church on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said reports from the scene suggest that the three suspects stormed into the church during a service and robbed congregants of their personal belongings at gunpoint.

One of the congregants allegedly fired shots, fatally wounding two suspects while the third one ran outside.

She said the pastor sustained minor injuries and was treated on site.

Police members at the scene recovered one firearm.

