Police searching for murdered man’s family

Swartkops police are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing the next of kin of a man who was beaten to death and found lying on the side of Addo Road on Saturday morning.

SA Police Service members had attended to a complaint that two injured men, aged 27 and 38, had been spotted lying on the side of the road.

They had been severely beaten.

On investigation, another man, estimated to be about 27 years old, was also found nearby with extreme head wounds.

Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was believed that the three men were together when they were picked up in Ikamvelihle near Motherwell by a group of men driving a white Toyota Quantum during the course of Friday night.

The men were then accused of stealing cables and severely assaulted with a rock, Naidu said.

One of the injured men later died as he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased person’s address, as well as his next of kin, remains unknown.

At the time of his death he was wearing a blue top, blue jeans and blue takkies.

Swartkops police are investigating a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder.

Anyone who can assist the police in their investigation is asked to contact Lieutenant-Colonel John Perils on 082-303-0299. Callers may remain anonymous.