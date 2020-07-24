‘They didn’t have to die’
Dora Nginza doctor pleads with health minister for basic equipment, more staff to fight pandemic
Doctors are being forced to decide who gets oxygen, patients are tied to their beds because they do not have safety rails and mortality rates have skyrocketed as not even the basics are in place.
That is the stark reality health professionals are dealing with at Port Elizabeth’s Dora Nginza Hospital, where staff say people are dying amid a lack of resources...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.