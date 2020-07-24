New policy could allow 5G operators access to private property

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has published a policy proposal that could allow network operators unfettered access to private land to build their infrastructure for the rapid rollout of super-fast fifth-generation (5G) mobile internet.



The policy, which was published in the government gazette this week and open for public comment for 30 days, is likely to be challenged by land owners as it could potentially lead to a drop in property prices...

