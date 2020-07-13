Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions

This comes after president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening announced the ban on the sale of alcohol “with immediate effect”.

Ramaphosa also announced the reintroduction of a 9pm-4am curfew.

The association had asked government to allow alcohol to be sold and consumed on restaurant premises.

“My client implores the [council] to [allow] 70% capacity within a restaurant and to allow the sale and consumption of alcohol on premises as this will provide a reprieve to the industry as a whole.

“Furthermore, it will allow restaurants to pay their suppliers, landlords and staff, which will stimulate economic growth,” read a letter written by lawyers representing the association.