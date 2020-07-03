Historic Phoenix Hotel up for sale
Having bought the iconic Phoenix Hotel in Port Elizabeth when he was just 20, placing it on the market 56 years later was not an easy decision for owner Warwick Ofsowitz to make.
For more than five decades he had poured his heart and soul into the popular establishment, filled to the brim with carefully-selected memorabilia from his trips abroad...
