SIU probing allegations of corruption linked to R500bn Covid-19 fund
The health sector anti-corruption forum has prioritised all allegations of fraud and corruption related to the R500bn the government allocated to ease the impact of Covid-19.
To date, 20 allegations of serious maladministration, fraud and corruption have been reported to the forum, a structure entrusted with a responsibility to fight fraud and corruption in the health sector.
The forum comprises various structures, including civil society and law enforcement agencies and is convened by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) under the chairmanship of its head Andy Mothibi.
The SIU said since the allocation of more than R500bn to ease the impact of the pandemic, it has been observed that fraudulent and corrupt tendencies were creeping in with an intention to illegally benefit from the funds.
The SIU said the forum had prioritised all allegations of fraud and corruption related to Covid-19.
“The majority of the investigations in relation to these reported allegations are at an advanced stage and are conducted with the necessary urgency and speed so that all those responsible should be held to account,” the forum said in a statement.
Without specifically mentioning particular investigations, it said a number of outcomes have been achieved so far:
- criminal referrals have been made for prosecutions;
- civil action to the value of R10.6m have been instituted against implicated officials;
- more than 70 lifestyle audits were being conducted on implicated officials, and
- 147 investigations have been completed on health professionals who were unlawfully registered.
“There are currently 45 health sector related cases that are at an advanced stages of investigation by [the Hawks].”
Fifteen of those cases were on the court roll, five cases were pending decisions, while 25 were pending investigations by the Hawks.
“The total amount of these 45 cases amount to more than R3bn.”