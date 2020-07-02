Too early for more pupils to return — governing bodies

Nelson Mandela Bay schools have expressed their concern and anxiety ahead of the expected influx of pupils returning to classes next week.

School governing bodies (SGBs) in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas held emergency meetings on Tuesday to discuss several issues and the way forward.

During the meeting, an unanimous decision was taken to picket on Thursday morning outside Papenkuil Primary School in Gelvandale.

The SGB chair from Sapphire Road Primary School in Booysen Park, Simpiwe Waka, said the SGBs from most of the schools in the northern areas would use the picket to express their dismay with the decision by the department of education for grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 to return to classes on Monday.

SGB members said they opted to picket to raise their concerns themselves as they believed they had not been correctly represented in deliberations on the back-to-school regulations, and that their issues had not been truly reflected by their unions.

Waka said the department had already struggled to fully prepare and equip schools to welcome grade 7s, adding that it was too early for more pupils to return.

“We have been raising concerns regarding the lack of personal protective gear and the increased number of infections with our education development officer, but they seem to undermine us.

“Even now they [the department] are telling the community that children are returning to school on Monday, now we are not ready nor fully equipped for that,” Waka said.

He said the matter was discussed in-depth at the meeting on Tuesday and it was concluded that the protest was necessary.

“We had 60% of out grade 7s return to [Sapphire] school, and I can tell you now, of that at least 35% of them are still going to school regularly.

“The rest of the pupils have stopped coming due to health concerns.

“It is winter season, and it is common knowledge that the coronavirus spreads rapidly in cold weather,” Waka said.