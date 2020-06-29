More than 450 KZN health and government workers test positive for Covid-19

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday revealed that more than 450 health-care workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the province.

He said 478 cases, including doctors, nurses, allied health-care workers and support staff, were reported in both private and public health-care sectors.

Provincial government departments were also hit by the deadly virus, with 457 employees testing positive.

“Out of concern for the growing statistics in this regard, we are undertaking the following interventions per department: intense and regular training of staff, which will include programmes to promote behavioural change; psychological maturity and de-stigmatisation of Covid-19. We will also intensify training on donning and doffing procedures, referring to how to put on the protective gear, and how to take it off safely.

“We also want all nurses to take on the role of being champions of Covid-19 so they can monitor each other. We will also continue consulting with labour unions in this regard,” Zikalala said.