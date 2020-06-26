Health department empowered to collect info from phones to trace spread of Covid-19

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has signed new regulations giving the national department of health powers to collect information from the public to include in a Covid-19 database.

The information will be used to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, for contact tracing and geospatial hotspot mapping.

However, the department will have to get consent from the holders of mobile electronic devices before using that information.

In the old regulations, the health department was required to develop and maintain a national database to enable the tracing of people who are known or reasonably suspected to have contracted Covid-19.

The database includes the names, identity or passport numbers, residential addresses and contact numbers of all people who tested positive for the coronavirus and anyone they were in contact with who was tested, as well as their test results.