WATCH | 'Made by Africans, watched by the world': Netflix shines a light on African creatives

In the wake of African movies topping charts on Netflix, the streaming service has teamed up with some of the continent’s creatives to promote the importance of African stories.

Netflix released a video titled Made by Africans, Watched by the World featuring local stars, including the star of Queen Sono and Catching Feelings, Pearl Thusi, rising star Ama Qamata from Blood & Water, director Loyiso Lediga and Bontle Modiselle.

“Our aim at Netflix is to have stories that are made by Africans to be watched by the world,” said Netflix's manager of African Originals Dorothy Ghettuba.

“We are focused on giving our consumers in Africa, and globally, authentic African content. Having all of these incredible voices in the same room, and on the same platform going forward, is something to celebrate.

“We’ve always had our stories told by others from the outside-in but this time, we get to tell our own stories from the inside-out,” she added.

