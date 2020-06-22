SA hits 101,000 Covid-19 cases as deaths approach 2,000

The Eastern Cape remains second-worst in terms of deaths (303) and third in terms of cases (16,895). Commenting on the Eastern Cape figures,Abdool Karim said they were a result of the linkages between it and the neighbouring Western Cape, but the province nonetheless remained at the early stages of its likely Covid-19 trajectory.

“We are also seeing some of the cases in the Eastern Cape were actually imported from the Western Cape, but the Eastern Cape also has its own local transmissions that occurred through funerals, prison warders, communities. It spread rapidly, but the province is still at early stages.”

Gauteng 'better than expected'

Abdool Karim praised Gauteng, which is second with 22,341 cases and 122 deaths by Monday night, for doing well in flattening the curve and slowing the infection spread.

“When we were looking at projections in March, I would not have guessed that the epidemic would grow first in the Western Cape. All data we had suggested it would grow most in Gauteng, because of its density and large populations, we thought it would grow fastest there,” he said.

“I don’t fully understand why it didn’t grow as fast in Gauteng, especially given that there is an international airport, and there a lot of international travellers. But it looks like some of the steps that were taken were quite effective in terms of reaching out, doing contact tracing, putting up quarantine sites.”

However, he warned that the province was not in the clear. “It has never eliminated the problem, and it’s never been contained. There has been ongoing transmissions.”

Abdool Karim said the worst was still to come for SA. “From an epidemiological basis, we can expect that we will have a few hundred thousand cases by the end of July, and that’s just based on the current doubling time that we would expect that sort of situation to occur.

“We all know the worst is yet to come. All we can do is continue our preparation and hope what we’ve done will be enough to mitigate what’s to come. This virus is here to stay for a little while - it’s not going anywhere.”