Good and bad — Nelson Mandela Bay’s homeless shelters

Members of the Eastern Cape legislature have called on the department of social development to do more to support temporary homeless shelters in Nelson Mandela Bay.



During an oversight tour of shelters in the city on Monday, DA MPL Edmund van Vuuren and deputy chair of chairs Tony Duba heard how food supplies at two of the shelters were insufficient, that substance abuse had led to some of residents being expelled and that lack of personal protective equipment was a problem. ..

