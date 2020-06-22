Good and bad — Nelson Mandela Bay’s homeless shelters
Members of the Eastern Cape legislature have called on the department of social development to do more to support temporary homeless shelters in Nelson Mandela Bay.
During an oversight tour of shelters in the city on Monday, DA MPL Edmund van Vuuren and deputy chair of chairs Tony Duba heard how food supplies at two of the shelters were insufficient, that substance abuse had led to some of residents being expelled and that lack of personal protective equipment was a problem. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.