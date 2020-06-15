Hijackers 'wanted to make sure Ma-J did not live'

Shattered friends of former Bhisho civil servant Nosipho Sidabuka-Jombile have described her killers as evil men on a mission to ensure she did not survive.



Missing for two days after being abducted by two armed assailants between Shawbury and Tsitsa Bridge in Qumbu on Thursday, Sidabuka-Jombile’s body was discovered by a group of children at Qandu location in Zandukwana just before 5pm on Saturday...

