Another woman found murdered in Eersterust, police search for boyfriend

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after a 42-year-old woman was found murdered in Eersterust, east of Pretoria, on Sunday morning.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubela said the woman's body was found at around 6am in an outside room on Sunday.

Makhubela said it is believed the woman was last seen with her boyfriend, who had asked for transport money as he had he found a new job.

Police have called on the boyfriend to contact the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.