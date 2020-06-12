Mourners bid farewell to bubbly Pule, who was always there for them

Emotions ran high at the Dobsonville cemetery in Soweto on Thursday, as family members and mourners bade farewell to Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was found murdered on Monday. She was eight months pregnant.

Family members sobbed uncontrollably as her casket was lowered into the ground. Others clutched tissues, wiping away tears.

The mood was sombre.

Pink and white balloons were released in memory of Pule, whose body was found hanging from a tree in the veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort. She had been stabbed in the chest. Her unborn daughter did not survive.

Earlier at the family home in Meadowlands, Soweto, police tried their best to limit those attending the service to 50 people, in line with Covid-19 regulations. Police and soldiers barricaded the area.