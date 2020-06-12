Government considering opening cinemas during level 3

Minister of trade, industry and competition Ebrahim Patel has handed a lifeline to the cinema industry. In newly gazetted amendments to regulations, he says he is also mulling over the possibility of opening cinemas.

Amongst the amendments is the announcement that earlier directives on what kinds of clothing and bedding could be sold - which caused a controversy – have now lapsed, meaning that all types of items can now be sold.

Directives on workplace protocols at call centres and car repair centres, as well as regarding the sale of cars, have been withdrawn and replaced with directives issued by minister of employment and labour Thulas Nxesi last week.

Patel has also eased restrictions on some medications, which under previous regulations required a permit to purchase. This was done in order to allow the government to procure medicines needed in the fight against the coronavirus.