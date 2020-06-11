'Tshego Pule is Karabo Mokoena today' - uncle of slain mom-to-be regrets defending woman killer

Tshegofatso Pule’s uncle, who was the defence attorney for convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe, pledged on Thursday morning to never again represent those who rape, kill and molest women or children.

Mantsoe was sentenced to a cumulative 32 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena in 2018.

“Tshego is Karabo Mokoena today. I now know how it feels. I now know what the family of Karabo went through,” Tumisang Katake told mourners at the Soweto funeral of his niece, who was eight-months pregnant when she was murdered near Florida Lake, Roodepoort. No-one has been arrested yet.

“Yes, I did my job, but I now know what it feels like for the family.

“And from this day on, if you come to me and say you have raped, go to hell.

“You come to me and say you have killed your girlfriend, go to hell.

“You come to me and say you have molested a child, I don’t care, go to hell,” Katake said.