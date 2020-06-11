News

Teen arrested in Missionvale, two firearms recovered

By Devon Koen - 11 June 2020
An 18-year-old was arrested in Missionvale
Members of the Port Elizabeth police’s anti-gang unit arrested an 18-year-old while patrolling in Missionvale on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said while officers were in the Phoenix Street area at about 3pm, after an alleged shooting earlier in the day, they noticed the 18-year-old sitting on a street corner.

Naidu said when the teenager noticed the police vehicle approaching the corners of Phoenix and Alcamino Streets, he got up and began running.

While chasing after the teenager on foot they noticed that he had allegedly thrown two firearms into a nearby yard.

He was apprehended and two firearms were recovered, Naidu said.

Both will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

The teenager was detained on charges of illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition, and is expected to appear in court soon.

