Teams’ health must be priority after lockdown

When rugby returns after lockdown rugby bosses must ensure strict screening processes are put in place to protect the players from Covid-19, Isuzu Southern Kings hooker Jacques du Toit says.

Rugby, perhaps more than other sports, demands close contact between players at scrum time and this will be a concern as the virus continues to linger.

Like his teammates, Du Toit has been forced to train in isolation after the Guinness PRO14 was postponed indefinitely.

Johannesburg is set to become the centralised “bio bubble” venue for a SA Super Rugby Derby League, which will feature the Kings and could kick off in August.

As SA Rugby bosses grapple with ideas on how to kick-start their sport after the Covid-19 threat lifts, a number of scenarios are on the table.

If the “bio bubble” centralised venue plan does not come to fruition then travel would be involved.

Teams could fly to matches in the morning on chartered flights, and then fly out in the evening.

“By the time competitive competition starts again World Ruby will hopefully have a strict screening process in place,” Du Toit said.

“Screening players on a regular basis can only help to maintain a professional and safe level of rugby.

“Close contact between rugby players comes with the territory.

“Of course, it will require the necessary precautions, but I think most players are so eager to get back to training that we’ll do it with a smile.”

The Kings have battled to make their mark in PRO14 this season, and had won only one of their opening 13 matches when the competition was put on hold.

“We’ll only be able to turn a corner after lockdown if we come back with a better attitude,” Du Toit said.

“We have all the necessary tools to be a great team.

“I’ve never been part of a group that is as desperate for winning like the Kings.

“The perception that people have of the Kings is that we are weaker than other teams.

“Because of that, we sometimes struggle to get the necessary rewards from officials when we do something right.

“If an SA derby league is established it would be an excellent opportunity for SA players to be tested against one another.

“A league like this could also strengthen the SA rugby culture and possibly increase stadium attendance.”

Du Toit said he enjoyed captaining the Kings whenever he was given the opportunity.

“It’s always an honour and a privilege to captain your team,” he said.

“I like the responsibility that comes with being a captain, because it keeps you focused and forces you to better yourself.

“Lockdown gave some players the opportunity to recover from long-term injuries.

“With the season that we’ve had thus far, players are left with having to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.

“Hopefully when we all regroup, we can offer more solutions than problems.

“As far as my long-term goals are concerned, I would very much like to compete on an international level and achieve the standards I set out for myself.

“I want to be recognised as one of the best players in my position and be able to influence younger players through that.

“Lockdown happened suddenly and a lot of us realised things can really change in the blink of an eye.

“We’ve realised that your worth and achievement, though aided by a rugby, should not only be down to rugby.”