HIV and TB 'less deadly' than diabetes, old age in Covid-19 cases

Having diabetes or being older than 50 are far deadlier than HIV and TB in a person who contracts Covid-19.

This was revealed by brand new data based on statistics from the Western Cape. The data was described by an analyst as “revolutionary”.

This is the first ever public data on Covid-19 death-risk posed by HIV and TB from a large enough sample.

If you have uncontrolled diabetes, your chances of dying from Covid-19 are more than 13 times higher, the data revealed. While being in your 50s increases your chances of death tenfold, being in your 60s increased your chances more than 13 times, and being in your seventies, more than 19 times.

Yet, if you have HIV, it only increases your chances of dying by 2.75 times, and with TB it’s less than 2.6 times riskier (or only 1.4 times riskier for death if you’ve had it in the past rather than the present).