Government to appeal high court ruling that lockdown rules are 'invalid'

He said the government would begin its appeal at the same court that made the ruling and from there go on to the Supreme Court of Appeal. Cogta minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would be joined by President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The government will ask that the matter be heard urgently, given the 14-day suspension of the declaration of invalidity in Tuesday's ruling.

Mthembu also revealed that Dlamini-Zuma made a request for the national state of disaster to be extended by another month, given that the period for the initial three-month declaration would end on June 15.

The cabinet resolved to extend the state of national disaster to July 15.