Racism storm rocks elite Durban girls' school

A social media storm has erupted with allegations of racism at Durban’s oldest and most elite girls' private school, Durban Girls College.

Almost 5,000 people have so far signed an online petition started by old girl Thabisa Mangisa entitled “Hold DGC accountable for racism”.

And several have shared their own alleged personal experiences of racism on a video, posted on Instagram.

The outrage was apparently sparked by an e-mail sent out by the head of student affairs regarding social media messaging about the death of George Floyd, through police brutality, in the US.

It states that while the school “abhors physical violence”, it cautions that “your commitment to DGC and integrity must ensure that you use good judgment in your use of social media as you represent the school”.

The school stressed that pressure must not be put on others to post opinions.