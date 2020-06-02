Surfers make clean break from murky lockdown rules

Level 3 legislation is a little murky when it comes to surfing, but Bay wave warriors have shaken off the confusion and are reclaiming their place in the sun.

Meanwhile beach walkers, technically still barred from straying from the beachfront promenade onto the sand, are calling for the authorities to reconsider their stance.

Surfer Gavin Rother, an employee at Surf Centre on the beachfront, said since the start of level 3 on Monday surfers had returned to the water in numbers and he himself had been at Rincon at the bottom of Admirality Way in Summerstrand.

“Some guys like to cycle for their exercise, I prefer to surf.

“On a six-foot board I’m automatically sticking to social distancing.

“As long as surfers don’t gather or loiter in the carparks, I can’t see the problem, and peer pressure will ensure no-one forgets those conditions.”

He said he had emerged from his first surf with some trepidation, anticipating a possible encounter with police.

“I was ducking and diving, and then I thought, why am I doing this. It’s not right.

“But things seem back to normal now.”