JUST IN | Lockdown rules 'unconstitutional and invalid' - high court

The North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday declared the national lockdown regulations for level 3 and level 4 "unconstitutional and invalid".

The case was brought by the Liberty Fighters Network (LFN), which argued that the lockdown restrictions were unlawful and unconstitutional because a state of emergency has not been declared.

In a statement issued by the cabinet, the government said it noted the judgment and said a response would be issued in due course.