Eastern Cape and US work together on Covid-19

As Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane continues to work while in quarantine he held a virtual meeting with US consul general Virginia Blaser during which they agreed to work together to fight against Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape.

On Monday, Blaser thanked Mabuyane for the opportunity to work with the province.

“As we discussed today, our governments have been working hand-in-hand for nearly two decades to improve the health of the people of the Eastern Cape.

“In fact, the work that we’ve done together on HIV/Aids testing, treatment, and care through the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) has built a platform of deep co-operation that has allowed us to rapidly deploy resources here in the Eastern Cape to fight Covid.

“Through our existing Pepfar structures, the US government has supported over 250 community health-care workers in the Eastern Cape in conducting Covid-19 screening while also continuing their HIV-related activities.