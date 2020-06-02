Holomisa claims court victory against Eastern Cape transport MEC Tikana-Gxothiwe

The Grahamstown High Court has dismissed, with costs, transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe’s defamation suit against UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

Judge Gerald Bloem found the facts of the case did indeed suggest — as stated by Holomisa — that Tikana-Gxothiwe had an interest in the Mioca Lodge guest house in Cala which had been used as an official Covid-19 quarantine site.

The MEC wanted a retraction, an apology and R250 000 in damages from Holomisa because she said he defamed her by suggesting she was corrupt in a tweet he sent out in April.

The tweet, which was headed “#ComradesInCorruption are at it again” stated she owned the Mioca Lodge guest house in Cala being used as an official, government paid-for quarantine site for patients suspected to have Covid-19.