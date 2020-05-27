Leases up for grabs — but black landlords only

The Eastern Cape department of public works is on the hunt for black property owners to lease office space to the government.

MEC Babalo Madizikela said the department wanted to lease 22 office spaces from businesses that were fully black-owned and based in the province.

This is in a bid to transform the property sector in the province, according to Madikizela..

Delivering his policy speech from his office in Bhisho on Tuesday, Madikizela said in the last financial year about R286m was spent on leases for office accommodation by the provincial government.

“The majority of these leases are in the hands of white landlords.

“Black landlords benefited to a total of R74m; however, interestingly, Eastern Cape African-owned leases were valued only at R14.6m.”

“This scenario cannot continue.

“If it does, the poor and marginalised will have nothing to eat, [only] the rich,” Madikizela said.

He said more than R50m had left the province but that they hoped to change this by ensuring residents and business owners in the province benefited from government partnerships.

Madikizela said they were unapologetic about advertising a bid for 22 leases for office space targeting properties that were 100% black-owned.