Hairdressers, many on brink of closure, gear up for court battle
A R250bn industry in tatters, with at least 600 of those surveyed entirely reliant on food parcels — that is the bleak picture painted in court papers as the hairdressing industry prepares for its urgent court battle on Wednesday.
The almost one-million people reliant on the industry want the government’s decision to only let them trade during level one of the lockdown provisionally overturned by a judge...
