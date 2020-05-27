Hairdressers, many on brink of closure, gear up for court battle

A R250bn industry in tatters, with at least 600 of those surveyed entirely reliant on food parcels — that is the bleak picture painted in court papers as the hairdressing industry prepares for its urgent court battle on Wednesday.



The almost one-million people reliant on the industry want the government’s decision to only let them trade during level one of the lockdown provisionally overturned by a judge...

